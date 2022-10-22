Video
Nepal inflation surges to 8.64% ahead of polls

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

KATHMANDU, Oct 21: Nepal's annual inflation surged to 8.64% for the month that ended in mid-September compared with 3.49% a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, presenting a challenge for the ruling alliance ahead of a general election.
The rate has stayed around the highest levels since 2016 and is driven by high prices of food and fuel. Like many other countries, Nepal is also seeing a dip in its foreign exchange reserves and higher pump prices due to the Ukraine war.
The country's five-party ruling coalition, led by the centrist Nepali Congress party that has been in government since July last year, will compete against a loose alliance of the main communist opposition and royalists in the Nov. 20 vote for the 275-member parliament.    -AFP


