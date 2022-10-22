Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Far-right Meloni set to become Italy's first woman PM

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204

ROME, Oct 21: Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was set to be named Italian prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.
Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party -- Eurosceptic and anti-immigration -- won September 25 legislative polls but needs outside support to form a government.
Meloni's appointment would be an historic change for the eurozone's third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.
Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old from Rome is now all but certain to be asked to form a government and become the country's first woman prime minister.
Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.
Tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.
On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as Friday afternoon.
"We are waiting for the decision of the president of the republic and we are already ready, we want to proceed as soon as possible," she said after the meeting, calling it "an important moment for the nation".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pipeline blasts truth would surprise Europeans: Russia
Cong boycotts mayor polls of Jammu Civic Body
Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey: Report
Nepal inflation surges to 8.64% ahead of polls
Germany's Scholz announces China visit for next month
Boris eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
Myanmar rebels attack key border town
Far-right Meloni set to become Italy's first woman PM


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft