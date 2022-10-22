Video
England have 'target on their backs' at Women's World Cup: Wright

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

AUCKLAND, OCT 21: European champions England will have "a target on their backs" at next year's Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, Arsenal legend Ian Wright warned on Friday.
The draw for the 2023 finals takes place in Auckland on Saturday with holders the United States and England the favourites.
Sarina Wiegman's England are on a high after the hosts beat Germany to win the Euro final in July, then defeated an experimental United States 2-1 at Wembley in a friendly.
"We have a very young team which is really quite settled and an exceptional coach," said Wright, 58, who is a strong advocate of women's football and is in Auckland to help conduct the draw.
"They (England) beat a transitional American side the other day, but confidence is very high.
"They have momentum. You have to be coming in to try and win it," said the former England and Arsenal striker.
Defending champions the United States are chasing a third straight world title and are top of the FIFA rankings, but Wright predicts England will be the team to beat.
"There is a target on their backs. That's what happens when you get yourself to an elite level, which is what they have done in winning the Euro."
Former US midfielder Carli Lloyd, 40, a World Cup winner in 2015 and 2019, predicts it will be tough for England.
"Winning anything back-to-back is hard -- that's going to be their biggest test," said Lloyd, who also tips Spain, Germany and France as title challengers.
"Sometimes it's not (about) who's playing the greatest going in (to the finals)," added Lloyd, who will do the draw in Auckland.
"For our 2015 World Cup, we started off very shaky, very rocky and found the gear once we got into the knock-out stages.  "Then we just soared, booming with confidence."     -AFP


