Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:13 AM
Sports

Australia admit WC gamble after 'distressing' injury

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, OCT 21: Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted they were taking a risk after not calling up another wicketkeeper for their Twenty20 World Cup defence starting on Saturday.
The hosts lost back-up keeper Josh Inglis in bizarre circumstances this week after he badly cut his hand when the golf club he was playing with snapped.
Australia replaced him in their squad with talented all-rounder Cameron Green, leaving them with no specialist replacement for first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade.
The skipper said that veteran David Warner would most likely step up and take the gloves if need be and had done a bit of practice on Thursday.
"We're taking the risk and not going with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it," said Finch on the eve of their clash in Sydney against New Zealand, a repeat of last year's final.
Green is mainly in as cover and will not play against New Zealand in the first match of the Super 12 stage, Finch said, adding: "We feel as though Cam gives us a little bit better balance to the squad."
Finch admitted that Australia were resistant to the idea of not having a reserve keeper and that it was a case of "touch wood".
"That's definitely a risk, there's no doubt about that," said Finch, who will open the batting against New Zealand but put off naming his team.
Finch said that he was with the 27-year-old Inglis when he badly hurt his hand on Wednesday, in what was supposed to be a relaxing round of golf for the squad.
"That was a freak accident," he said. "I was playing in Josh's group and I feel so bad for him.
"We didn't realise the club broke, we just thought he hit it poorly, and he looked down and there's blood everywhere.    -AFP


