Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

MELBOURNE, OCT 21: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he gets goosebumps playing arch-rivals Pakistan, calling it "a different kind of feeling" to any other team.
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
About 100,000 fans have snapped up tickets for what is set to be a carnival atmosphere, although forecast rain could put a dampener on the party.
"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match," Pant told the official World Cup website Friday. "There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone.
"It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambiance when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there.  "It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps."
Pant is no guarantee to play, seemingly in a battle with veteran Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeping role, although he could still feature as a specialist batsman if selectors want to bolster their middle-order.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal reach Europa League knockouts with victory over PSV
'Immature' Dortmund hope to halt slide against Stuttgart
Gerrard sacked by struggling Villa after Fulham defeat
Lewandowski double eases Barca woes in Villarreal rout
England have 'target on their backs' at Women's World Cup: Wright
Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd, Nunez lifts Liverpool
Australia admit WC gamble after 'distressing' injury
West Indies 'didn't turn up' in Ireland drubbing: coach


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft