India's Pant gets 'goosebumps' playing Pakistan

MELBOURNE, OCT 21: India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said he gets goosebumps playing arch-rivals Pakistan, calling it "a different kind of feeling" to any other team.

The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

About 100,000 fans have snapped up tickets for what is set to be a carnival atmosphere, although forecast rain could put a dampener on the party.

"It's always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match," Pant told the official World Cup website Friday. "There are so much emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone.

"It's a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambiance when you go on to the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there. "It's a different atmosphere and when we were singing our national anthem, I actually get goosebumps."

Pant is no guarantee to play, seemingly in a battle with veteran Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeping role, although he could still feature as a specialist batsman if selectors want to bolster their middle-order. -AFP











