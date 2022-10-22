Video
Inter-district Women's Karate competition begins

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

Rupayan City Sheikh Russel U-15 Inter-district Women's Karate competition has begun from on Friday at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex Gymnasium in the city, said a press release.
Dr Mohammad Mozammel Haque Khan, Commissioner of Anti Corruption and president of Bangladesh Karate Federation, formally inaugurated the two-day meet as the chief guest.
Rupayan Group adviser captain (retd.) PJ Ullah PSB, BN and Rupayan City's chief executive officer Mahbubur Rahman were present as the special guests in the opening ceremony.
Bangladesh Women's Sports Association's (BWSA) president MahbubAra Begum Gini, MP, will preside over the opening ceremony.
BWSA's acting general secretary engineer Firoza Karim Neli, karate sub committee's convener advocate Maya Bhoumik , member secretary Jannat Ara, were among others also present there.
A total of 144 participants from nineteen districts are taking part in the meet, organized by BWSA.
One gold, one silver and two bronze medals will be given in each category while the team event champions and runners-up team will get trophy.
Sponsor Rupayan Group's co-chairman Mahir Ali Khan Ratul will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony to be held tomorrow (Saturday) and distribute the prizes.
Participating district teams are Cox's Bazar, Cumilla, Sylhet, Chapainawabganj, Joypurhat, Dhaka, Khulna, Gazipur, Rangpur, Rangamati, Noakhali, Bandarban, Kishorganj, Faridpur, Chattogram, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Narayanganj and Kurigram.     -BSS


