

Championship League at three venues

BFF competition committee manager Jaber Bin Taher Ansari informed the media that the Federation is planning to play the matches at venues in Cumilla, Munshiganj and Gopalganj.

The last edition of the event was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka. But more than a few players were injured there and complaints were heard reading the condition of the ground. That is why the Federation was not willing to take the risk once again by playing the event there this season.

This BFF official said, "There will be no matches of the Independence Cup at Kamalapur this time. The event is going to be played outside of Dhaka. The fixture will be drafted according to that decision."

As per the BFF Professional League Committee decision, the BPL is to roll on December 9 and the first round is likely to wrap up by the end of next February.

So BFF will have to wrap up the Championship league quick as it is going to be a 16-team event and will take time. The primary round will be played by the services teams and the regular teams from the BCL. Then, the top five teams from the preliminary round and the 11 teams from the Bangladesh Premier League will play in the final round.















The new season of local football is scheduled to kick off on 3rd November with the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) and the Federation has decided to play the matches at three venues, outside of the capital.BFF competition committee manager Jaber Bin Taher Ansari informed the media that the Federation is planning to play the matches at venues in Cumilla, Munshiganj and Gopalganj.The last edition of the event was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka. But more than a few players were injured there and complaints were heard reading the condition of the ground. That is why the Federation was not willing to take the risk once again by playing the event there this season.This BFF official said, "There will be no matches of the Independence Cup at Kamalapur this time. The event is going to be played outside of Dhaka. The fixture will be drafted according to that decision."As per the BFF Professional League Committee decision, the BPL is to roll on December 9 and the first round is likely to wrap up by the end of next February.So BFF will have to wrap up the Championship league quick as it is going to be a 16-team event and will take time. The primary round will be played by the services teams and the regular teams from the BCL. Then, the top five teams from the preliminary round and the 11 teams from the Bangladesh Premier League will play in the final round.