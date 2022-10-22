Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Championship League at three venues

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Sports Reporter

Championship League at three venues

Championship League at three venues

The new season of local football is scheduled to kick off on 3rd November with the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) and the Federation has decided to play the matches at three venues, outside of the capital.
BFF competition committee manager Jaber Bin Taher Ansari informed the media that the Federation is planning to play the matches at venues in Cumilla, Munshiganj and Gopalganj.
The last edition of the event was played at Shaheed Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka. But more than a few players were injured there and complaints were heard reading the condition of the ground. That is why the Federation was not willing to take the risk once again by playing the event there this season.
This BFF official said, "There will be no matches of the Independence Cup at Kamalapur this time. The event is going to be played outside of Dhaka. The fixture will be drafted according to that decision."
As per the BFF Professional League Committee decision, the BPL is to roll on December 9 and the first round is likely to wrap up by the end of next February.
So BFF will have to wrap up the Championship league quick as it is going to be a 16-team event and will take time. The primary round will be played by the services teams and the regular teams from the BCL. Then, the top five teams from the preliminary round and the 11 teams from the Bangladesh Premier League will play in the final round.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal reach Europa League knockouts with victory over PSV
'Immature' Dortmund hope to halt slide against Stuttgart
Gerrard sacked by struggling Villa after Fulham defeat
Lewandowski double eases Barca woes in Villarreal rout
England have 'target on their backs' at Women's World Cup: Wright
Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd, Nunez lifts Liverpool
Australia admit WC gamble after 'distressing' injury
West Indies 'didn't turn up' in Ireland drubbing: coach


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft