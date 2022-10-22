Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chess Championship

Bangladesh emerges unbeaten champions

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

Bangladesh has achieved the honor of becoming the undefeated champion in the six-nation Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 game points in the super league match held on Thursday night, said a press release on Friday.
Bangladesh team won the title after securing three match points and six game points from two matches in the super league.
Sri Lanka finished behind the host with three match points and five game points and Nepal placed at third position with one game point without getting any match points. Pakistan finished fourth while Maldives and Bhutan finished fifth and sixth position respectively in the six-nation event.
After the matches, Bangladesh Chess Federation president and South Asian Chess Council Dr Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mejbah Uddin was also present as a special guest.
Bangladesh Chess Federation's (BCF) vice president KM Shahidulla presided over the prize distribution ceremony.
A total of 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars was given in the competition with the champions Bangladesh received U$$ 4,000 (four thousand), runner's up team Sri Lanka got U$$ 3,000 (three thousand) third place finisher Nepal received U$$ 2,000 (two thousand) and fourth place finishers Pakistan got U$$ 1,000 (one thousand) as prizes money.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal reach Europa League knockouts with victory over PSV
'Immature' Dortmund hope to halt slide against Stuttgart
Gerrard sacked by struggling Villa after Fulham defeat
Lewandowski double eases Barca woes in Villarreal rout
England have 'target on their backs' at Women's World Cup: Wright
Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd, Nunez lifts Liverpool
Australia admit WC gamble after 'distressing' injury
West Indies 'didn't turn up' in Ireland drubbing: coach


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft