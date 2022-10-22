Bangladesh emerges unbeaten champions

Bangladesh has achieved the honor of becoming the undefeated champion in the six-nation Sheikh Russell Cup Invitational Team Chess Championship beating Nepal by 4-0 game points in the super league match held on Thursday night, said a press release on Friday.

Bangladesh team won the title after securing three match points and six game points from two matches in the super league.

Sri Lanka finished behind the host with three match points and five game points and Nepal placed at third position with one game point without getting any match points. Pakistan finished fourth while Maldives and Bhutan finished fifth and sixth position respectively in the six-nation event.

After the matches, Bangladesh Chess Federation president and South Asian Chess Council Dr Benazir Ahmed, BPM (Bar) distributed the prizes among the winners as the chief guest.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mejbah Uddin was also present as a special guest.

Bangladesh Chess Federation's (BCF) vice president KM Shahidulla presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

A total of 10,000 (ten thousand) US dollars was given in the competition with the champions Bangladesh received U$$ 4,000 (four thousand), runner's up team Sri Lanka got U$$ 3,000 (three thousand) third place finisher Nepal received U$$ 2,000 (two thousand) and fourth place finishers Pakistan got U$$ 1,000 (one thousand) as prizes money. -BSS















