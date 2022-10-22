Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Men\'s T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh get Netherlands, Zimbabwe in Sup-12

Tigers take on Dutch Oranges in 1st match on Oct 24

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Sports Reporter

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session. photo:: screenshot

The Netherlands and Zimbabwe joined with Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa in group-2 of the Super-12 round of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
The Dutch side beat the UAE and Namibia to emerge runner-ups of Group-A while Zimbabwe beat Scotland in a thriller on Friday to become the Champions of Group-B. Zimbabwe defeated Ireland as well.
Sri Lanka and Ireland however, are going to join with England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan in group-1 of Super-12 round. Ireland beat two times World T20 champions on Friday to promote them to the next round and hence the Caribbean team exits from the race, which is the biggest upset of the event. West Indies lost to Scotland in their first match too.
The Super-12 will start in dramatic fashion today in Sydney with the match between New Zealand and Australia while England will take on Afghanistan in the other match of the day.
Bangladesh however, will play their first match of the event on October 24 against the Netherlands at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground. They will play the match against Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba.
Tigers will engage with two arch rivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.
The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final will held on the following day at the Adelaide Oval.
The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for 13 November at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal reach Europa League knockouts with victory over PSV
'Immature' Dortmund hope to halt slide against Stuttgart
Gerrard sacked by struggling Villa after Fulham defeat
Lewandowski double eases Barca woes in Villarreal rout
England have 'target on their backs' at Women's World Cup: Wright
Ronaldo casts shadow over Man Utd, Nunez lifts Liverpool
Australia admit WC gamble after 'distressing' injury
West Indies 'didn't turn up' in Ireland drubbing: coach


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft