Bangladesh get Netherlands, Zimbabwe in Sup-12





Bangladesh National Cricket Team's practice session. photo:: screenshot

The Dutch side beat the UAE and Namibia to emerge runner-ups of Group-A while Zimbabwe beat Scotland in a thriller on Friday to become the Champions of Group-B. Zimbabwe defeated Ireland as well.

Sri Lanka and Ireland however, are going to join with England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan in group-1 of Super-12 round. Ireland beat two times World T20 champions on Friday to promote them to the next round and hence the Caribbean team exits from the race, which is the biggest upset of the event. West Indies lost to Scotland in their first match too.

The Super-12 will start in dramatic fashion today in Sydney with the match between New Zealand and Australia while England will take on Afghanistan in the other match of the day.

Bangladesh however, will play their first match of the event on October 24 against the Netherlands at Bellerive Oval, Hobart and will take on South Africa in their following match on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground. They will play the match against Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba.

Tigers will engage with two arch rivals India and Pakistan on November 2 and November 6. Adelaide Oval will host both the matches.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the first semi-final on November 9, with the second semi-final will held on the following day at the Adelaide Oval.

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled for 13 November at 19:00 local time at the 100,024-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground.

















