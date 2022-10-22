Jhum crop harvesting begins with festivity



The photo shows a female farmer harvesting jhum crops in Rangamati. photo: observer

Jhum cultivation on hill slopes is the farming profession of the indigenous people. It is their tradition. Hill dwellers have been continuing their forefathers' profession for ages.

They are used to start cutting jungles of hills in Magh-Falgun months. By Chaitra they start burning weeds to clean and prepare places for cultivating various paddy species including aromatic paddy in Baishakh. Along with paddy, they also cultivate other crops such as vegetables, fruits and spices.

By Bhandra-Ashwin months, paddy plants start ripening.

One Jhumiar Fakku Chakma of Taglokchhara Mouna area on about 2,000 feet above from the sea level said, this year's paddy plants has yielded good. This is exciting for other jhumiars, he added.

Now festivity is in every house on the occasion of the jhum harvesting.

Treating with new rice, known as nabanna (one type of harvesting celebration), is going on every day in every house.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of jhum cultivators said, paddy has yielded very well this season. Besides paddy, other crops, such as Marufa, Chinal, brinjal, cotton, bitter gourd, okra, ash gourd, coriander, jinger, turmeric, Shukur, sweet pumpkin, maize, bottle gourd, flat bean, Kawn, sesame, chilli, jhum potato, banana and others have also grown well.

Jhum cultivation is also treated as the source of bazaars and economic earning. Jhumiars are re-activating their economic wheels through this shifting crop cultivation system.

Hill dwellers have been going ahead with the Jhuma-based agriculture for long. They are keeping up the agriculture as well.

