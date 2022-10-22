Video
Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage girl and a union parishad (UP) member have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Bhola and Sirajganj, on Wednesday.
NARSINGDI: The hanging body of a madrasa girl was recovered from a toilet of a madrasa in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Afrin, 16, daughter of Dalim Mia, a resident of the upazila. She was a Fazil first year student of Shekerchar Jamia Qawmia Women's Madrasa.
It was learnt that Afrin had been expressing his reluctance to go to the madrasa for quite some time. Her father forced her to go to madrasa on Wednesday like every day. She went to toilet with the permission of the class teacher at around 1 pm.  
After a long time, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of the toilet.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police Al-Amin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
BHOLA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from the Meghna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35 to 40, could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ilisha Naval Police Station (PS) Md Akhter Hossain said locals spotted the body of the man wrapped in a sack in the Meghna River adjacent to Ilisha Ferry Ghat in the morning and informed the matter to police through the National Emergency Number 999.
Being informed, the naval police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Police suspect that someone might have killed the man and dumped the body in the river wrapping in a sack.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.
SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a UP member from beside the Bogura-Nagarbari road in Salanga PS area of the district on Wednesday moring.
The deceased was identified as Md Faridul Islam Akanda, 55, son of late Khoka Akanda, a resident of Bamihal Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District. He was the member of Ward No. 1 under Sukash Union in Singra Upazila.
Salanga PS OC Md Shahidul Islam said locals spotted the body of Faridul lying beside the Bogura-Nagarbari road in Patdhari area under Salanga PS in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
The OC further said Faridul was an accused in a murder case. He might have been killed over this issue.  
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.


