Two women among three people ‘commit suicide’

Three people including two women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Gazipur and Pabna, in three days.

BOGURA: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rita Biswas, 26, a resident of Chelopara area under Bogura Municipality.

Local sources said Rita Biswas drank poison in her house early Friday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

GAZIPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Tongi Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Julekha Begum, 45, a resident of Satais Paschimpara Sikdar Market area. According to locals, the woman hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house at night due to a feud with her mother.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

PABNA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parmesh Sardar Kalu, 25, a resident of Patirajpur Village under Muladuli Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, Parmesh committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in the house as his wife left his family.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Ishwardi Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Dola confirmed the incident.











