10 people murdered in seven districts

A total of 10 people including three women have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Cumilla, Mymensingh, Laxmipur, Cox's Bazar, Bhola, Madaripur and Dinajpur, recently.

CUMILLA: A microbus driver was beaten to death allegedly by another driver in the city on Thursday night over renting microbuses.

The deceased was identified as Liton Mia, son of late Chamdu Mia, a resident of Dumuria Chandpur area in the city.

Local sources said some people went to the Rent A Car stand in front of Cumilla Press Club to hire three microbuses for a programme. While they were talking to the microbus driver Liton, Polin, another driver, went there and asked them to rent his microbus too.

At that time, Liton and Polin were locked in an altercation. At one stage of the altercation, Polin struck on Liton's head with a brick, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by the locals and taken to a private hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and brought it to Cumilla Kotwali Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali PS Hanif Sarkar confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are conducting drives to arrest the accused.

MYMENSINGH: Two people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in Muktagacha Upazila of the district in two days.

An elderly man was murdered by his son in Muktagacha Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The incident took place in Mirzakanda Fakirbari area under Baragram Union of the upazila at around 12pm.

The deceased was identified as Iman Ali, 70, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said Iman Ali had an altercation with his son Zahirul Islam, 40, at home over family issues.

At one stage of the altercation, Zahirul hit his father with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with Muktagacha PS in this regard.

However, the law enforcers have detained the accused.

On the other hand, a woman was murdered by her nephew in the upazila on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Jalanti Ravidas, 45, a resident of Rishipalli adjacent to Chechua Bazar under Dulla Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jahur Ravidas, son of Khudiram Ravidas of the area, stabbed his aunt Jalanti at night following a family feud, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case was filed with Muktagacha PS in this connection and the law enforcers arrested the killer.

Muktagacha PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incidents.

LAXMIPUR: A woman, who was burnt to injure in a fire set by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Josna Akhter, 40, wife of expatriate Anwar Hossain, a resident of Gopalpur Purba Maguri Village under Uttar Joypur Union in the upazila.

Earlier, Anika Sultana was burnt dead and her mother Josna Akhter and younger brother Rokon Mahmud, 9, were critically injured due to the fire that broke out on October 11.

Police and local sources said a fire broke out in the house of Anwar Hossain on October 11, which left Anika dead on the spot and two of her family members critically injured.

Later on, Josna succumbed to her injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Locals suspect that miscreants might have set fire on the house due to unknown reason.

However, a case was filed with Chandraganj PS in this regard.

The law enforcers have detained two persons including Ratan, wife of deceased Anika, for questioning.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Three Rohingya men have been murdered in separate incidents in Ukhiya Upazila of the district in three days.

Some unidentified assailants stabbed and gunned down a Rohingya man inside camp in the upazila on Tuesday night.

Deceased Syed Hossain, 24, was the son of late Jamil Hossain, a resident of A/10 block of No. 19 Tanjimarkhola Camp.

The camp sources said one Jamil Hossain was murdered by Rohingya miscreants in 2021. Deceased Sayed Hossain was in a fight for justice for his father's murder and the arrest of those involved in the killing.

Later on, a gang from ARSA militant group stabbed Hossain indiscriminately and opened fire at him while he was sitting at a tea-stall at night. Hossain died on the spot.

The gang members fled the scene immediately.

On the other hand, two Rohingya leaders have been hacked to death at a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Moulvi Yunus and Anwar. They served as head majhi and sub-head majhi respectively of the Camp No. 13.

Faruk Ahmed, assistant superintendent of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), said a gang of 15 to 20 miscreants equipped with lethal weapons attacked the Rohingya leaders at the camp at around 6pm, leaving Yunus dead on the spot and Anwar critically injured.

Later on, Anwar succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex at around 9pm.

An adequate number of forces were deployed in and around the camp to fend off any further attack, the APBn official added.

With these two, 13 people have, so far, been killed inside the camps in the last four months, of whom eight were serving in voluntary community leadership roles such as 'majhi' and head majhi.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man, who was injured in an attack carried out by his rivals in Lalmohan Upazila of the district, died at BNK Hospital in Dhaka on Monday.

Deceased Jafar Matabbar, son of late Sirajul Islam, was a resident of Sadapol area in the upazila.

The deceased's brother-in-law Md Rubel said one Md Faruq along with his sons attacked on Jafar to evict him from his house on October 10 last. Jafar, his mother Amena Begum, wife Kulsum and his son Topu were seriously injured at that time.

Of the injured, Jafar was admitted to BNK Hospital in Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.

Lalmohan PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: An elderly woman was killed in a clash over tree plantation in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Charkachikata Kadamtala Village under Umedpur Union of the upazila at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Aleya Begum, a resident of the area.

Quoting locals, Shibchar PS Inspector (Investigation) Amir Serniabat said Haidar Hawlader, son of the deceased, had a dispute with one Jabbar Hawlader for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between Jabbar and Aleya at around 11am.

At one stage of the altercation, Jabbar along with his people attacked on Aleya, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals and the family members rescued the injured and rushed her to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained two persons in connection with the killing.

Shibchar PS OC Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A youth was hacked to death and three others were injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The incident took place in Bangibecha Bridge area under Chehelgazi Union of the upazila at around 9pm.

The deceased was identified as Raju, 24, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Dangarpara area in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district. He was brought up in his paternal grandparents' house in Rajapara Village in Sadar Upazila.

The injured persons are: Selim, 35, of Sadar Danga area; and Shahid, 25, and his brother Shakil, 22, residents of Majhdanga Purbapara area.

Police sources said Raju had a dispute with some other persons over the distribution of the money they got from stealing goods for the last couple of days.

Following this, a group of eight to ten people attacked on Raju and three of his people in Bangibecha Bridge area at night, which left all the four seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Raju dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kotwali PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway in this regard.



