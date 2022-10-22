Video
Jamuna inundates low areas at Sariakandi

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Our Correspondent

An inundated area in Kutubpur Union at Sariakandi. photo: observer

BOGURA, Oct 21: The Jamuna River inundated wide low-lying areas, which is irrecoverable damage to Aman paddy and other growing crops in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.
According to official sources, so far, a total of 111 hectrers (ha) of different croplands at Sariakandi Char, and its low areas have been submerged; but still the water level rise-up is maintaining below the danger mark of Jamuna at Sariakandi.
The flood fear has been belied by Water Development Board (WDB) authorities in Bogura. Sub-Divisional Engineer Abdur Rahman Aspia said, water rushing down from Bangladesh's upstream has made pouring into the Jamuna. He said, 'there is no apprehension of flood.'
According to flood control room monitoring data of the WDB, the danger mark is 16.70 centimetre (cm) at Sariakandi Point; on October 18 at 9am, the tidal water flew under 9cm; this sudden swelling in flash water has made submergence of different cropping fields, such as Aman paddy, black gram pulse, green chilli and maize.
Abdul Halim, Sariakandi Upazila Agriculture Officer, confirmed the the flash water appearance in localities including low areas of Kutubpur, Chandanbaisa, Kamalpur, and Kornibari  Kajlar areas mostly.
In these areas, 111 ha croplands have  been under water.
Damages included 100 ha Aman (local variety), 8 ha black gram pulse, 2 ha chilli and 1 ha maize, he added.
But the water has started receding, and if the recession from char areas takes place rapidly, the damage fear will be no longer, maintained the agriculture officer.


