Better roads, transport for safe travel

Bus owners' associations and people are not separated from each other. Just as people need to take transportation facilities, bus owners need to earn income in exchange for services. Therefore, there is a special need for the cooperation of both to reduce the anarchy in road transport. Bangladesh's government is also the first and main partner in reducing this anarchy. The government takes various welfare measures for the convenience of both the transport drivers and the public. Actions and projects taken by the government are sometimes slow and sometimes completed quickly. Many times, the government's development project book does not include transport communication development projects in underdeveloped districts outside the capital and industrialized cities. Although it has been written many times, many errors and bureaucratic complications remain in the implementation. It can be seen that even after renovating the same road repeatedly, the contractor leaves some work for the next year. As a result, the suffering of the people remains as usual.



Meanwhile, the construction of unplanned flyovers in the city has intensified the crisis in many cases instead of relieving traffic congestion. Sick patients are losing their lives on the road due to severe traffic jams, candidates are not able to enter the examination hall on time, and office officials are suffering from calamity, which is having a severe negative impact on public life.



The thing that most frightens people with the misery of traffic jams is road accidents. Samakal newspaper printed a report citing Jatri Kalyan Samiti on January 23rd of this year, where it is said that 7,809 people were killed and 9,39 injured in 5,629 road accidents in the country last year. In the report of this society in 2020, it is known that 6686 people died in road accidents in 2019. In 2018, the death toll was 7,855. Thus, 43,856 people were killed and 91,358 injured in road accidents in 6 years. This procession of death cannot be reduced in any way.



Factors that can be seen behind the chaos and death rate in road traffic are unnecessary competition, no helmets, no seatbelts, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a helper, disobeying traffic laws, driving vehicles without a license, mechanical faults in vehicles, and excess passengers. And the loading of goods, reckless speed, defects in road construction, non-enforcement of proper traffic laws, etc.



Major accidents occur due to the mentioned reasons, in this case, just as the motor vehicle drivers, managers, and government officials need to have a proper role to pass, passengers can also play a special role. Commuters need to protest in unison when transport drivers compete with other vehicles. Night coaches should have another skilled driver to alternate with the driver. The helper or the contractor driver of the vehicle has to fulfill the duty of keeping alert at all times.



Many times it is seen that the car driver is facing an accident even while trying to save the life of the inattentive wayward pedestrian. Therefore, pedestrians should use over bridges while crossing the highway and should look for cars on the right and left when crossing on normal roads and railways. While crossing the road, the drivers or pedestrians should not keep headphones or mobile phones in their ears, drivers should observe all the rules of zebra crossing and traffic signals.



On the 15th of this month, the driver and the helper have been arrested on the charge of killing a passenger by throwing them from the bus and crushing them under the wheels. Arguments with passengers due to demands for an extra fare, molestation of women by bus staff, sometimes rape, etc. are seen in the anarchy of those involved in transport. So humane educational training of drivers and helpers is essential. Along with this, it is possible to reduce transport anarchy by identifying unfit transport, unlicensed drivers, and drug-addicted drivers and bringing them under the law. Just as safe drivers are needed for safe travel, an improved road system is the need of the hour.

The writer is a student, Department of History, University of Chittagong

















