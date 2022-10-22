Implementing Teesta Master Plan a crying need

After independence, the northern regions of Teesta, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha played an important role in the production of agricultural products in Bangladesh, but when other regions of the country are moving forward with the times, these regions are still lagging behind. They have been contributing day after day to the country's GDP in the production of agricultural products since the post-independence period, but there is no such initiative for development planning in these districts. The Teesta River originates in Sikkim, India, but has a water boundary of about 115 km (source: Wikipedia) in the given districts of Bangladesh. River is definitely a boon to any country, nation, region if managed properly but Teesta has become the bane of the north due to mismanagement. They have repeatedly tried to raise their heads, but due to various reasons including premature flooding of the river, dredging, river erosion, the people of these regions have fallen behind other regions.



On top of that, the Ganjaldoba Dam built on the upstream side of the Teesta in India has become a major blow, so that India uses the Teesta water as its own, and when it cannot cope with the pressure due to excess water, landslides, rains and other reasons, its pressure is brought to the Bangladesh side. , occurs premature flooding.



At present, due to the lack of regular dredging, the Teesta stretches 10 to 11 km, sometimes 7-8 km and the river has no depth, due to which the water cannot handle the pressure and enters the locality, making people's lives miserable. Due to such a crisis, the Teesta power region has been lagging behind for a long time. But this time they also want to turn around.



The Teesta Master Plan was among the 23 project agreements signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016. China Power Company has done a feasibility study of Teesta project with its own funding and they have taken action plan for Teesta project. In which the cost is estimated to be around 8000 crores. The project involves construction of 173 km of dams on both banks of the river and 300 square kilometers of land will be reclaimed, flood control, increased water availability, land reclamation, a large portion of land will come under irrigation schemes, increased navigation and bringing under the tourism industry through dredging. The width of the river will be increased to 700-800 meters and the depth will be increased to 10 meters as a result of which the crops and houses on both banks of the river will be saved.



In addition, marine drive will be constructed along the river bank, 200 MW capacities renewable power generation plant will be constructed, 3 seaports will be constructed from Dalia to Chilmari, besides agriculture, industrial and residential satellite cities will be constructed and 7-8 lakh people will be employed. In general, the two banks of the Teesta will be built on the model of Suqian City in East China's Jiangsu Province. As a result of the implementation of this project, there will be socio-economic development, people's employment will increase and they will become self-reliant, the capital will be diverted and the pressure will be reduced in the city.



The government should consider the plight of the people of Teesta Par and implement this master plan as soon as possible to bring back a backward region to the mainstream of society. Lately, Chinese delegation visited nearby areas including Teesta Irrigation Scheme and interacted with common people. They are quite interested in the implementation of this plan and the latest report file is in the Prime Minister's Office. As a youth of the current generation, I demand that this grand plan should be made visible as soon as possible with the permission of the honorable Prime Minister.

The writer is student,

Islamic University


















