Excessive noise pollution threatens normal life





Dhaka, the city of air pollution and the city of traffic congestion, has already occupied the top spot in another respect. According to the Annual Frontiers Report, 2022, Dhaka is the world's top city for noise pollution. Constantly, we are surrendering helplessly to the sound terrorists.



How inconsiderate and desensitized we are that we do not think twice about harming others to give a different dimension to our own joy and celebration! When the victims voice their issues or complaints to these "sound terrorists," there is frequently no resolution. Instead, the victims frequently experience verbal and physical assault.



The World Health Organization recommends 65 dB as the safe sound intensity level. According to the World Health Organization, noise levels in residential areas should be 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night. Noise intensity should be 65 and 75 dB during the day in commercial and industrial areas, respectively. At night, noise levels in these areas should be 55 and 65 dB, respectively. But the grim reality is that the noise level in several areas of Dhaka city is, however, more than three times what is allowed. That is, we are forced to accept three times the intensity of the sound we can take.



According to the research, if the noise pollution continues in this way in the next five years, one third of the people of Dhaka city will have hearing loss. In short, a large part of the population will become deaf.



Winter will soon arrive, and numerous ceremonies will start happening then. Weddings, birthdays, parties, banquets, etc. will be organized at various times. And throughout this period, we will continue to be victims of sound terror. So now is the time to be aware. We all need to know the laws related to noise pollution and enforce them when necessary.



The Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006 have been enacted under the authority of the Bangladesh Environment Protection Act 1995. Here, the different areas of the country are divided into five categories, namely silent, residential, mixed, commercial, and industrial. The law mentions the maximum noise intensity during the day and night in the said areas. The law clearly states that no loud speakers or other musical instruments can be played at any loud volume for a maximum of five hours and after 10 p.m. But we were playing various musical instruments till late at night. For the first offense, violators of this Act face imprisonment for one month or a fine of not more than five thousand taka, or both, and for subsequent offenses, imprisonment for six months or a fine of not more than ten thousand taka, or both.In our society, people are constantly violating this law. But they face no punishment. It's as if no one is there to monitor it. The leaders of society, including the administration, are completely silent on this matter.



In order to build a beautiful and developed country, we all need to know the prevailing laws of the country, inform each other, and practice compliance. No kind of pollution can be desirable in any civilized society. So everyone has to start protesting from their own place. If you are in any way a victim of noise terror, then inform the nearest administration or contact the police station. If that is not possible, you can call 999 and ask for help. It is our duty to inform them and it is our right to get a solution to this problem.



The writer is a student, Patuakhali Science & Technology University











