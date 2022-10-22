No alternative of helmets







Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan



Every day the frequency of traffic crashes on the roads is escalating and causing head traumas that cost people their lives. Head is the body's largest and heaviest part in proportion to its size. This includes one of the most important organs- the brain. Generally, it is well protected within the bony skull but only once when a force crosses a protective threshold, then there is always a risk to life. Therefore, human brain as well as human becomes very vulnerable to the head injuries while road accidents quite often. The majority of the road crash fatalities occur to the vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists on bicycles. There has been a significant substantial growth in the use of motorbikes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, along with a rise in fatal head injuries and mortality.



The usage of motor bikes as family transportation in Asia is becoming very concerning, especially where there is more than one passenger to ride on. In relation to this, it may be claimed that motorbikes are the most vulnerable on the road of all motor vehicles. Due to the exposed sitting arrangements and lack of a seat belt on the motorcycle, falling off the seat during a collision could cause significant damage or even death.



It has been established that the risk of death and injury from road crashes involving motorbikes increases when standard helmets are not worn or are worn improperly. Bikers who do not wear helmets are three times more likely to sustain a brain trauma in a crash than those who do. Depending on how well the helmet laws are implemented, helmet wearing rates can range from slightly above zero in some low-income countries to almost 100% in others. More than half of adult motorbikes are found to not be wearing a helmet in low-income countries that is securely fastened. In addition the child passengers usually do not wear helmets, or even if they do, their helmets are not protective. Moreover in both cases the helmets are only worn to avoid the legal issues on roads by the enforcement agencies.



In Bangladesh, most of the bikers especially the backseat passengers are likely to wear improper helmets such as the one used for bicycle or the one used by the construction engineers. These helmets are only for showcase rather than the guarding from fatal injuries.



Helmets are useful as safety equipment to avoid crash injuries in an uncontrolled setting while a crash occurs. It is to be noted that only a standard helmet can prevent or lessen damage to the head and brain when an unavoidable crash or hit happens.



It is usually thought that reducing the number of road crashes is the first step in harm prevention. Most interestingly it is far better to avoid hitting something with exposed head than to hit while wearing a helmet especially a standard one as the chances of crashes could not be eliminated. It is true that no helmet can completely guard against all the potential impacts, and sometimes an impact is too great for a helmet to handle but it is evident that a standard helmet can significantly reduce the risk of deaths and severe fatal head injuries. Even if a head injury could be prevented, there would be still the risk of suffering a fractured facial bones, crushed face or worse. It may be quite useful to have a standard helmet that could entirely protect against the collisions. Even a child user of helmet on a playground or roads could be strangled by a strong strap of a helmet that holds the helmet in place during collision. Helmets are made to limit expected impacts to what the human brain can withstand.



The present international context indicates that, in Malaysia, the outline of the laws for the helmet reduced the death toll from motorcycles crashes by 30%. In Italy, the introduction and implementation of the Helmet Law increased the helmet usage rate from 20% in 1999 to over 96% in 2001. The number of head injuries has also shrunk, therefore.



The obligatory helmet laws in the United States of America show that their employment and execution have abridged the number of grievances for motorbikes by 20-30%. Wearing the standard helmet is therefore just as crucial as wearing a helmet. Anybody may feel overly secure while wearing a helmet that doesn't fit properly or doesn't have enough padding because it won't offer the necessary amount of protection.



In low-income and middle-income countries, there is a need to develop standards for helmets that are sensitive to local manufacturing capabilities and cost constraints, and that is comfortable for local climates. For example, a lightweight helmet suitable for tropical climates has been developed in Viet Nam, while in Malaysia research is underway to develop helmets specifically suitable for children.





Lately, the Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) has begun working on road safety issues and has taken initiatives to sensitize the responsible personnel from ministry and relevant departments to include the provision for standardization of helmet in the Road Transport Act-2018.

Dr Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan,

Advocacy Officer (Policy), Health

Sector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission















The National Road Safety Day is being observed in the country today (22th October) aiming to create awareness about safe roads.Road Traffic Crashes is a leading cause of injuries and fatalities in developing countries like Bangladesh that appeared to be significant and concerning issues and it calls for clear actions and efforts for lowering the mortality and morbidity rates. According to a new WHO assessment, road traffic injuries constitute a significant yet unattended global public health issue. One of the main causes of road crashes in Bangladesh is the prevalence of motorbike use and the large number of pedestrians, which is followed by the rising number of head injuries. Head injury is the most common cause of death by road crashes which is about 47.2%.Every day the frequency of traffic crashes on the roads is escalating and causing head traumas that cost people their lives. Head is the body's largest and heaviest part in proportion to its size. This includes one of the most important organs- the brain. Generally, it is well protected within the bony skull but only once when a force crosses a protective threshold, then there is always a risk to life. Therefore, human brain as well as human becomes very vulnerable to the head injuries while road accidents quite often. The majority of the road crash fatalities occur to the vulnerable road users, such as motorcyclists, pedestrians, and cyclists on bicycles. There has been a significant substantial growth in the use of motorbikes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, along with a rise in fatal head injuries and mortality.The usage of motor bikes as family transportation in Asia is becoming very concerning, especially where there is more than one passenger to ride on. In relation to this, it may be claimed that motorbikes are the most vulnerable on the road of all motor vehicles. Due to the exposed sitting arrangements and lack of a seat belt on the motorcycle, falling off the seat during a collision could cause significant damage or even death.It has been established that the risk of death and injury from road crashes involving motorbikes increases when standard helmets are not worn or are worn improperly. Bikers who do not wear helmets are three times more likely to sustain a brain trauma in a crash than those who do. Depending on how well the helmet laws are implemented, helmet wearing rates can range from slightly above zero in some low-income countries to almost 100% in others. More than half of adult motorbikes are found to not be wearing a helmet in low-income countries that is securely fastened. In addition the child passengers usually do not wear helmets, or even if they do, their helmets are not protective. Moreover in both cases the helmets are only worn to avoid the legal issues on roads by the enforcement agencies.In Bangladesh, most of the bikers especially the backseat passengers are likely to wear improper helmets such as the one used for bicycle or the one used by the construction engineers. These helmets are only for showcase rather than the guarding from fatal injuries.Helmets are useful as safety equipment to avoid crash injuries in an uncontrolled setting while a crash occurs. It is to be noted that only a standard helmet can prevent or lessen damage to the head and brain when an unavoidable crash or hit happens.It is usually thought that reducing the number of road crashes is the first step in harm prevention. Most interestingly it is far better to avoid hitting something with exposed head than to hit while wearing a helmet especially a standard one as the chances of crashes could not be eliminated. It is true that no helmet can completely guard against all the potential impacts, and sometimes an impact is too great for a helmet to handle but it is evident that a standard helmet can significantly reduce the risk of deaths and severe fatal head injuries. Even if a head injury could be prevented, there would be still the risk of suffering a fractured facial bones, crushed face or worse. It may be quite useful to have a standard helmet that could entirely protect against the collisions. Even a child user of helmet on a playground or roads could be strangled by a strong strap of a helmet that holds the helmet in place during collision. Helmets are made to limit expected impacts to what the human brain can withstand.The present international context indicates that, in Malaysia, the outline of the laws for the helmet reduced the death toll from motorcycles crashes by 30%. In Italy, the introduction and implementation of the Helmet Law increased the helmet usage rate from 20% in 1999 to over 96% in 2001. The number of head injuries has also shrunk, therefore.The obligatory helmet laws in the United States of America show that their employment and execution have abridged the number of grievances for motorbikes by 20-30%. Wearing the standard helmet is therefore just as crucial as wearing a helmet. Anybody may feel overly secure while wearing a helmet that doesn't fit properly or doesn't have enough padding because it won't offer the necessary amount of protection.In low-income and middle-income countries, there is a need to develop standards for helmets that are sensitive to local manufacturing capabilities and cost constraints, and that is comfortable for local climates. For example, a lightweight helmet suitable for tropical climates has been developed in Viet Nam, while in Malaysia research is underway to develop helmets specifically suitable for children.Lately, the Dhaka Ahsania Mission (DAM) has begun working on road safety issues and has taken initiatives to sensitize the responsible personnel from ministry and relevant departments to include the provision for standardization of helmet in the Road Transport Act-2018.Dr Tasnim Mehbuba Bandhan,Advocacy Officer (Policy), HealthSector, Dhaka Ahsania Mission