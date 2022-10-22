

No respite from road accidents



However, apart from claiming the aforementioned number of deaths in Rangamati, Nandigram, Madaripur, Kushtia, Barishal, Gopalganj and Rangpur, the accidents have also left 22 injured some of whom are fatal.



There is hardly a day that passes without accident on our roads with the passing of Road Transport Act-2018, observance of Police Weeks, PM's directive in this regard including her suggestions on long route drivers- all just falling in deaf ears. Headlines, regularly run in national dailies are almost alike just with the change of venue and number of casualties.



Every time a road accident takes place a family loses a member, and in most cases whom it is dependent on. Sadly, though such mess on road leaves a family in deep waters at the loss of its bread winner, it moves little the transport owners and workers. Besides, nothing can compensate the psychological loss one narrowly escaped from death enduring fatal injury, gets subjected to such accident induced trauma.





Current government since assuming power, in it's over a decade long rule has taken sweeping steps including construction of a bunch of flyovers and world class bridges across the countryto make overall transportation smooth and safe.



Unfortunately, for those the government has done so much are caring little to government's people-friendly attitude.



Keeping with this pace of development in communication system, reckless and rash driving ignoring traffic rules, number of unfit vehicles and careless tendency of pedestrians have alsopeaked up.



Many pedestrians for saving time do not want to cost the slightest physical hardship of availing the nearby overpass. Additionally, we often go through reports of fatal accidents on highways with bus or truck drivers remaining under the effect of narcotics. It is also essential to stop driving of slow moving transport like rickshaw on highways.



Most disappointingly, none of the eight action plans that have been drafted since 1997by the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has been able to reach their goal. Only a new plan has been puton card without proper enquiry over the failure of the implementation of previous onesjust encouraging the irresponsibility and lack of accountability. Unless the latest NRSC plan is stringently enforced, death on our roads would only keep mounting. The news of 13 deaths including three teenage girls in separate road crashes across the country in last few days simply lays bare the magnitude of our insensitivity with the perennial mess. A crosscheck of the report in this regard, recently appeared in this daily only manifests how the valuable lives of our commuters have become hostage to nonsensical, poor, reckless driving and dilapidated state of our roads and highways.However, apart from claiming the aforementioned number of deaths in Rangamati, Nandigram, Madaripur, Kushtia, Barishal, Gopalganj and Rangpur, the accidents have also left 22 injured some of whom are fatal.There is hardly a day that passes without accident on our roads with the passing of Road Transport Act-2018, observance of Police Weeks, PM's directive in this regard including her suggestions on long route drivers- all just falling in deaf ears. Headlines, regularly run in national dailies are almost alike just with the change of venue and number of casualties.Every time a road accident takes place a family loses a member, and in most cases whom it is dependent on. Sadly, though such mess on road leaves a family in deep waters at the loss of its bread winner, it moves little the transport owners and workers. Besides, nothing can compensate the psychological loss one narrowly escaped from death enduring fatal injury, gets subjected to such accident induced trauma.Current government since assuming power, in it's over a decade long rule has taken sweeping steps including construction of a bunch of flyovers and world class bridges across the countryto make overall transportation smooth and safe.Unfortunately, for those the government has done so much are caring little to government's people-friendly attitude.Keeping with this pace of development in communication system, reckless and rash driving ignoring traffic rules, number of unfit vehicles and careless tendency of pedestrians have alsopeaked up.Many pedestrians for saving time do not want to cost the slightest physical hardship of availing the nearby overpass. Additionally, we often go through reports of fatal accidents on highways with bus or truck drivers remaining under the effect of narcotics. It is also essential to stop driving of slow moving transport like rickshaw on highways.Most disappointingly, none of the eight action plans that have been drafted since 1997by the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has been able to reach their goal. Only a new plan has been puton card without proper enquiry over the failure of the implementation of previous onesjust encouraging the irresponsibility and lack of accountability. Unless the latest NRSC plan is stringently enforced, death on our roads would only keep mounting.