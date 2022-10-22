





Ingredients

2 to 3 potatoes - medium-sized

1 onion - small to medium-sized, optional

1 to 1.5 tbsps chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala powder

1/4tsp red chili powder - optional

black salt or regular salt or pink salt, as required



Recipe

* 1/2 cup chopped mint leaves - tightly packed,

* 1 cup chopped coriander leaves - tightly packed (cilantro)

* 1 inch ginger - chopped

* 2 to 3 green chilies - chopped (for a less spicy pani, add about 1 green chili)

* 1 tbsp tamarind - tightly packed

* 3.5 to 4 tbsps jaggery powder or grated/chopped jaggery or sugar, add as required - check point 6 in notes

* 1 tsp roasted cumin powder

* 1 tsp chaat masala powder

* 1.3 cup water for blending

* 1 to 1.25 cups water to be added later, add water as per the consistency you want

* 1 to 1.5 tbsps boondi (fried tiny gram flour balls), optional

* black salt or regular salt, add as required







Other ingredients

24 to 30 puris you could buy these puris readymade or make them at home

1 small bowl Tamarind Chutney or tamarind dates chutney - optional



Method:

Making pani puri stuffing

1. Boil the potatoes till they are cooked completely.

2. Peel them and then chop them.

3. Finely chop the onion if using it.

4. In a small bowl, mix the potatoes, onions, coriander leaves, cumin powder, chaat masala powder and black salt or regular salt. Mix well and keep aside.

Making pani (spiced water)

1. In a blender add all the ingredients mentioned above for the pani.

2. Add water and grind to a fine chutney.

3. Remove the green chutney in a large bowl. Rinse the mixer jar with cup water first and then add this water in the bowl. Then add 1/2 to 3/4 cup more water.

4. Mix well. Check the seasoning. Add more salt or jeera powder or chaat masala or jaggery if required. If you want a thin pani, you could add some water. But keep on checking the seasoning, as per your taste.

5. Add the boondi to the pani.

6. You can chill the pani in the fridge or add some ice cubes to it.

Assembling pani puri

1. Crack the top of the puri with a spoon.

2. Add 2 to 3 teaspoons of the boiled potato-onion filling in the poori.

3. Stir the green pani first and then add it in the poori. Optionally you can add some sweet chutney in the puri.

4. Serve the pani puri immediately otherwise the prepared puri with stuffing and water will become soggy.

