Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Recipe

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Pani Puri

Ingredients
2 to 3 potatoes - medium-sized
1 onion - small to medium-sized, optional
1 to 1.5 tbsps chopped coriander leaves (cilantro)
1 tsp roasted cumin powder
1 tsp chaat masala powder
1/4tsp red chili powder - optional
black salt or regular salt or pink salt, as required

Recipe

Recipe

For pani recipe
* 1/2 cup chopped mint leaves - tightly packed,
* 1 cup chopped coriander leaves - tightly packed (cilantro)
* 1 inch ginger - chopped
* 2 to 3 green chilies - chopped (for a less spicy pani, add about 1 green chili)
* 1 tbsp tamarind - tightly packed
* 3.5 to 4 tbsps jaggery powder or grated/chopped jaggery or sugar, add as required - check point 6 in notes
* 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
* 1 tsp chaat masala powder
* 1.3 cup water for blending
* 1 to 1.25 cups water to be added later, add water as per the consistency you want
* 1 to 1.5 tbsps boondi (fried tiny gram flour balls), optional
* black salt or regular salt, add as required



Other ingredients
24 to 30 puris you could buy these puris readymade or make them at home
1 small bowl Tamarind Chutney or tamarind dates chutney - optional

Method:
Making pani puri stuffing
1. Boil the potatoes till they are cooked completely.
2. Peel them and then chop them.
3. Finely chop the onion if using it.
4. In a small bowl, mix the potatoes, onions, coriander leaves, cumin powder, chaat masala powder and black salt or regular salt. Mix well and keep aside.
Making pani (spiced water)
1. In a blender add all the ingredients mentioned above for the pani.
2. Add water and grind to a fine chutney.
3. Remove the green chutney in a large bowl. Rinse the mixer jar with cup water first and then add this water in the bowl. Then add 1/2 to 3/4 cup more water.
4. Mix well. Check the seasoning. Add more salt or jeera powder or chaat masala or jaggery if required. If you want a thin pani, you could add some water. But keep on checking the seasoning, as per your taste.
5. Add the boondi to the pani.
6. You can chill the pani in the fridge or add some ice cubes to it.
Assembling pani puri
1. Crack the top of the puri with a spoon.
2. Add 2 to 3 teaspoons of the boiled potato-onion filling in the poori.
3. Stir the green pani first and then add it in the poori. Optionally you can add some sweet chutney in the puri.
4. Serve the pani puri immediately otherwise the prepared puri with stuffing and water will become soggy.
5. You can also make individual portions with the puris, potato-onion mixture and the pani. Let the individual assemble the pani puri for himself/herself as per his/her taste.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Fatty Liver: Symptoms, causes, remedies
British Curry Festival at InterContinental Dhaka
First-ever live kitchen Domino’s Pizza opens in Bangladesh
Not dressed to impress
Recipe
The Body Shop introduces new range Edelweiss in Bangladesh
Amazing Radisson recreation club


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft