Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:11 AM
Home Life & Style

Health Tips

Fatty Liver: Symptoms, causes, remedies

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

111Dr. Mohd . Sharif Uddin22
What is fatty liver?Fatty liver is one of the problems that are increasing in modern times due to endless busyness, changes in diet and lifestyle. Because it silently renders the liver useless and puts life at risk.
If the amount of fat in our liver is somehow more than 10 percent, it is called fatty liver .
Around 25-30 percent of people in the world are suffering from fatty liver problem. Earlier, fatty liver was more common among city dwellers, but now about 20 percent of people are affected by this problem at village level as well. This rate is constantly increasing in the city. Therefore, prevention of fatty liver is more important than treatment.
Causes of  fatty liver:  Alcohol is the leading cause of obesity in Western society. Apart from this, liver fat is formed for many reasons. They are:
* Obesity * Uncontrolled diabetes * Hyperlipidaemia * High blood pressure * Insulin resistance * Metabolic syndrome *Frequent use of antibiotics, painkillers or any other medication without the advice of a registered physician.
Symptoms of fatty liver: Fatty liver is a silent killer. Patients may be asymptomatic initially. In some cases it may be detected incidentally by ultrasonogram.
Other symptoms: * Changes in eating habits and tastes * Uneasiness after meals * Nausea/vomiting * Frequent digestive problems * Feeling of heaviness in stomach * Occasional moderate/severe upper abdominal pain *  Yellowing of the whites of the eyes/skin
Remedies:
There are different treatments according to the condition of the patient and the level of the disease. Treatment should be taken on the advice of a specialist doctor. But prevention is better than cure. Fatty liver can be easily prevented by following these rules- * Avoiding excess oil, fatty foods * Avoid fast food and take out *Avoid cold drinks * Eat plenty of vegetables and seasonal fruits * Exercising/walking for a certain amount of time every day * Abstain from smoking/drinking *Do not take antibiotics, pain relievers or any other medication without the advice of a registered medical practitioner.


