

British Curry Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

Organized jointly by InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the globe-trotting Festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last occurrence of it in Dhaka being in 2011.Now, the festival is returning more than a decade later. The Festival will begin on Friday, October 21 at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.

















The beloved British Curry Festival, which showcases the UK's favorite curry dishes alongside the best of British regional cuisine, is returning to Dhaka after a decade, as announced at a press conference held on October 19 at InterContinental Dhaka.Organized jointly by InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the globe-trotting Festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last occurrence of it in Dhaka being in 2011.Now, the festival is returning more than a decade later. The Festival will begin on Friday, October 21 at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.