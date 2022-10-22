Video
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:10 AM
British Curry Festival at InterContinental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The beloved British Curry Festival, which showcases the UK's favorite curry dishes alongside the best of British regional cuisine, is returning to Dhaka after a decade, as announced at a press conference held on October 19 at InterContinental Dhaka.
Organized jointly by InterContinental Dhaka and Curry Life Magazine UK, the globe-trotting Festival was held for the first time in Dhaka in 2001, with the last occurrence of it in Dhaka being in 2011.Now, the festival is returning more than a decade later. The Festival will begin on Friday, October 21 at the luxury hotel's "Elements - All Day Dining" restaurant for buffet dinner, which will continue until Wednesday, October 26.


