Not dressed to impress

History repeats itself- and so does fashion trends. Throughout the years there has been a significant rise in the industry of fashion. And fashion at its finest is a form of self-expression, by means of clothing footwear and accessories which are currently trending.Young Julie stared at her mother's high school yearbook photo some more, at the picture of class 1985, there were about a hundred students in the frame and each looked more different than the other. The girls wore scrunchies or headbands on their hair and, dressed with embraided or flowy patterned skirt along with the shirt. Some wore loose pony-tails, some cut their bangs, a few girls had pigtails, and the rest kept their hair open, occasional few parted their hairs in the middle. The boys in the photo flaunted perfectly ironed collared t-shirts and some disfigured ties. Then there was the group of athletes who skipped the dress code and showed up for the picture wearing the school's sports uniform, their hair badly tousled. Among the hundred students stood out one certain girl, who had the most perfect highlights on her hair. Julie's mother informed her how coloring your hair back then was frowned upon. Analyzing the picture, there is a lot of similarities to the way students dressed back then and how they dress now and equally that many differences.As Julie grew older, her knowledge of fashion grew in depth. She witnessed how she still dressed up around the same fashion trends passed from her mother's time. Julie recently finished high school and as she was packing up for university, she stumbled upon an old yet familiar photo. It was her mother's yearbook photo again. A curiosity sparked in Julie as she clutched the photo as if it was worth more than gold. She took her own high school yearbook photo out and compared the class of 2022 and class of 1985.Certain trends 'never go out of style'- in the class of 2022 there is a lot more uniqueness and individuality in the style of all students but they are many similarities as well. The girls still are seen wearing scrunchies and headbands with a touch of their own likings to their hair. The boys are wearing collared t-shirts just like in1985, with certain differences such as a few showed up in boot cut jeans, others in cargo pants. While in 1985, the students were mostly following a dress code, in 2022 there is no gender rule for picking outfit to school.The group of students all had a diverse color scheme. Dyeing hair, wearing boots or loafers rather than sneakers and even applying makeup has become acceptable to school.People are everyday finding new ways to express themselves. Although no one will admit, we let a lot of external factors affect the way we dress which results in certain trends 'never growing old'. When comparing present fashion to the past, the greatest evolution in the industry was 'comfort fashion'.This doesn't entirely mean the popularity of baggy, loose fitted cloths- comfort fashion is termed as dressing up in a way that is both stylish, sophisticated yet soft and comfy. This could vary from person to person.The moral of the story is; in a world where artists like Picasso, Michelangelo or the Beatles existed, the billion-dollar fashion industry has found a way to save dying art and heritage by incorporating it to the way we dress. Which is why we must not compare how students dress now than how they dressed before to school, because modernization requires change. Students are not rebelling when they do not dress a certain way, they have just learned to prioritize their comfortable style. So, no one should force another to dress differently- because some day our present day 'inappropriate' trends may become popular in schools of the future.