

Hair care during pregnancy

Surprisingly, there are many tips for hair care during pregnancy that you can follow. Pregnancy is one of the most incredible experiences a woman can have. Your body undergoes significant changes as you gear up to care for the tiny one forming inside you. Most of these changes during this period are due to the hormonal changes within. In addition, these extra hormones in your body may create a change in your regular hair cycles (1), (2).

Your hair may appear fuller and bouncier, or it may become excessively dry, rough, or crinkly. Some ladies may also notice a significant degree of hair loss.

You can usually restore the health of your hair within 6 months of childbirth with adequate care and a healthy diet. But it is important to look after your health during the nine months of pregnancy to ensure the health of your skin and hair and your general well-being. Keep reading to learn more!

A great way to take care of your hair during pregnancy and to relax at the same time is by indulging in a good hair massage. Massaging your scalp with oil increases hair thickness and improves blood circulation, which may induce hair growth .

Oil your hair at least three to four times a week. Using natural hair oils is a great way to add some nourishment to your hair . Opt for oils that have healthy ingredients, like olive, coconut, and almond oils. Heat up the oil slightly, making sure it is not too hot, but just warm. Massage this through the scalp and hair.

This will help strengthen the roots and prevent hair fall. You can wrap a warm towel around the head to add some extra benefits.

Shampoo and condition: Make sure you use shampoo at least once to twice a week. Use a mild shampoo. Apply a conditioner every time you wash your hair. Pay special attention to the tips of the hair to avoid dry or split ends.

As you progress in your pregnancy, washing your hair becomes more and more difficult. Ask your partner to help you with this.

Avoid coloring your hair: It is best to avoid colouring your hair while you are pregnant. Studies show that the use of hair dyes can increase the risk of low birth weight, neuroblastoma, and leukaemia in the offspring (5), (6), (7). However, another study states that using hair products three to four times during pregnancy is not a cause for concern and does not increase the risk of adverse effects on the baby (8).

But as certain hair colors and dyes can trigger allergies or infections, it is better to avoid them during pregnancy.

Avoid combing wet hair

Woman combing her hair while blow dryingSave: Avoid combing your hair when it is wet. Let your hair dry naturally or use a hair dryer on medium heat. Comb it using a wide-toothed comb when dry. This will help prevent hair fall.

Go For Regular Hair Trims

Your hair goes through different changes during pregnancy, causing a difference in hair texture and thickness. It is a good idea to go for a regular hair trim that will help avoid split ends or rough ends. A new style is also a great mood enhancer!

Understand your hair type: Hormonal changes can really mess with your hair type. It is best to understand your hair type as it changes during this phase.

Use products that are specifically created for this particular hair type. This will help add needed nourishment to your hair, making it less prone to damage and fall.

Follow a balanced diet: Everything that you eat now will help nurture your baby and give your body the strength it needs to go through the changes (9). A balanced diet is important to provide nourishment to your hair as well.

Include milk, fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, lentils, grains, and dry fruits and other such ingredients in your daily diet. Check with your doctor to find out if there are certain foods that you should stay away from during pregnancy.

Relax: Stress is one of the key reasons of hair fall during pregnancy. Changing hormones and mood swings can have a negative outcome on your hair.

Do activities that help you relax. Take a nice long bath, light up some aromatic candles, listen to some soothing music, meditate, practice yoga, sleep in, go for a relaxing head massage at the salon, or indulge in some retail therapy.

