

Banshkhali Times in association with Salma Adil Foundation takes initiatives to prevent death by drowning in ponds

In this congregation, the editor of the Banshkhali Times, Abu Obaida Arafat delivered the opening speech. The renowned son of the soil of Banshkhali, Dr. Mawlana Hafez Shoaib Rashid Makki was present on the occasion as the guest of honour. He is the proud representer of Bangladesh as the Bangla translator of the Holy Hajj Khutba. Along with them, Banshkhali Upazilla Education Officer Md. Nurul Islam, the general secretary of Banshkhali Sadharan Parishad, Chattogram Md. Ayub, the principal of Banshkhali Girls Degree College Shaheen Akter, and Medical Officer of Chittagong Medical college Dr.Asiful Huq gave their speeches as esteemed guests in the congregation.

Greeting speeches were also given by the executive editor of the Banshkhali Times Arkanul Islam, Head of video content Reazul Haque Rifat. Here on behalf of the participating organisations in the campaign has also expressed their feelings in their speeches.

In the programme, the founder of Salma-Adil Foundation, the CFO of Top-of-Mind group,Lion MJF Salma Adil said, "The month long campaign about death by drowning in ponds have taken place which is first of its kind in our country. I am astonished that the 30 organisations of Banshkhali have worked extremely hard and put in their heart and soul to carry the message of this campaign to the mass. They have caused a positive revolution by their call for awareness about death of children. Salma-Adil Foundation is very delighted to stand by this very important venture by the Banshkhali Times."

In this programme, honorary certificates were presented to the representatives of 30 voluntary organisations as a recognition of their contribution to the campaign by spontaneously taking part in the month-long awareness campaign and conducting various awareness activities.

During the whole month, along with online campaign, these organisations have arranged making in own area, awareness congregation, rallies, roadshows, giving away leaflets, swimming competitions, showing videos by projector in big screen, awareness speeches in educational institutions and mosques. They also aporoached people from door to door to make the guardians understand the grave importance of awareness about death by drowning in ponds.

The guest of honour of the programme, the professor of International Islamic University, Chittagong and Khatib Dr. Mawlana Hafez Shoaib Rashid Makki said, " The campaign that has been conducted by the Banshkhali Times and Salma-Adil Foundation to prevent death by drowning in ponds is commendable in a word. I congratulate them for successfully carrying out a very important mission that engages the young generation of the society. I am grateful for honouring me in this programme. Insha Allah my attempts to further glorify the name of our country in front of the world will go on."

It is mentionable that, before the congregation, a huge awareness rally started from the College premises and circulated along Chechuria Bazar of Banshkhali main road and Khan Bahadur Bazar.















