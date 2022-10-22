Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

KrayonMags’ new campaign ‘Oshomoyer Daak’

Published : Saturday, 22 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Women\'s Own Desk

KrayonMags’ new campaign ‘Oshomoyer Daak’

KrayonMags’ new campaign ‘Oshomoyer Daak’

Hand written letter festival "Oshomoyer Daak" is being organized by KrayonMag, a social story telling platform. This one-of-a-kind event, which is very pertinent in today's context is open for all and it was run for three days from October 19 to 21 at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro.
The primitive practice of letter writing is on the verge of becoming obsolete as digitization advances. The days of postmen delivering letters on bicycles with yellow envelopes or crinkling sound are just memories. In this age of e-mails, faxes, and text messages, no one writes letters to anyone anymore. Handwritten postal letters are going through a difficult period, which is why this "Oshomoyer daak" and letter festival from Krayon Mag.
KrayonMag has suggested a few topics for the letters as well, some of which are related to the SDG goals, such as "Gender equality, Mental health, Climate change, Education system, Peace not war." Finally, there is a free hand letter writing category titled 'Your dream,' where authors can write letters about their dreams, parents, family members, favorite city, favorite author, or a character in a book. This letter's receiver may be a loved one, an unknown relative, a faraway friend, or a fictional figure. They are free to write about any beloved object or character from literature or movies as well.
The Chief Guest seat was graced by Aroma Dutta, Member of Parliament, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. Furthermore, among the Special Guests were Ln, Salma Adil , MJF, Founder, Salma Adil Foundation, CFO and ED, Top of Mind and Bhaskar Chowdhury, Poet and Author. Krayon Mag founder and CEO Tanziral Dilshad Ditan thanked everyone for their spontaneous participation in the letter festival.
This event is sponsored by Daraz. It should be mentioned that everyone has responded enthusiastically to the invitation to participate in Krayon Mag's "Oshommoyer Daak" letter festival via social media since the beginning of October. The letter exhibition of Krayon Mag is being exhibited at this event with these letters sent by everyone. With the compilation of these letters, Krayonmag will publish book in the upcoming 2023 book fair.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hair care during pregnancy
Banshkhali Times in association with Salma Adil Foundation  takes initiatives to prevent death by drowning in ponds
KrayonMags’ new campaign ‘Oshomoyer Daak’
Pay attention to women’s mental health
Saudi women reject stigma to embrace pole dancing
Entrepreneurs comfortable with online business
Health benefits of fenugreek seed
Women’s safety in public places


Latest News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
Low pressure area over the Bay likely to intensify in 24 hours
EU agrees 'roadmap' to contain energy prices
Awami League always stands by distressed people: Sujon
Plastics used in farming piling up in soil: UN
2 held over labourer leader Masud killing in Ctg
Johnson eyes comeback as UK Tories race to replace Truss
4 held over supplying 'cheat sheet' during recruitment test in Thakurgaon
Biman suspends test after question paper leak, job seekers block road
Garment worker gang-raped in Gazipur; 2 held
Most Read News
Sri Lanka passes amendment to curb presidential powers
At least 60 killed in Chad protests
Facebook adds way to remove misinformation from groups
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
Anti-immigration Meloni set to become Italy's first female PM
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Imran Khan disqualified from taking part in election for five years
Bangladesh Coast Gurd in a special drive seized guns and bullets
Walton 7th Fed Cup Taekwondo rolls tomorrow
India to visit Bangladesh in December for ODIs and Tests
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft