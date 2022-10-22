

Pay attention to women’s mental health

There are long-standing stereotypes around differences in genders that have been immersed in our societies and cultures. Gender discrepancies have even made their way into mental health research and care.

Even though progress has been made in decreasing the stigma surrounding mental health issues, there is still more work to be done in the field, especially when looking at variations in mental health between genders.

It's so important for all mental health providers and patients to understand how gender may impact the diagnosis and treatment of mental health issues.

How Does Mental Health Differ Between Genders?

Sex and gender differences are important determinants of mental health and mental illness. For clarity, sex refers to biological differences between males and females. Gender refers to social roles and behaviors usually exhibited by men and women in society.

The development of mental health issues is usually a combination of genetics and the role and experience the person has in society. Different genders have very different experiences. The combination of the two can influence how mental health issues develop.

Research has also shown that there are significant differences between genders when it comes to the development of common mental health disorders. These include eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety.

By unearthing the causes of gender differences in mental health, more people can benefit from increased accuracy in diagnosing mental health conditions and more effective, tailored treatment options.

A Closer Look at the Differences Experienced

Depression: One of the most common mental health disorders someone might struggle with is depression. Twice as many women experience depression at some point in their lives when compared to men. Gender, genetic, social, and economic differences all play a role in the development of depression in women.

Major depressive disorder accounts for a significant amount of disability worldwide. Depressive disorders account for more than 40% of disability in women. In men, they account for just under 30% of disability.

Anxiety: Anxiety is another very common mental health issue-one that women are twice as likely to experience as men. Testosterone, which is typically found in higher amounts in men than women, has been found to have antidepressant and antianxiety benefits. Also, women are more likely to seek help for anxiety than men. This may contribute to a higher diagnosis rate in women.

Trauma: The overwhelming majority of individuals who are exposed to violent conflicts, civil wars, displacement from home, and natural disasters are women and children. About 20% of all women will experience rape or attempted rape at some point in their lifetime. This may increase the risk of developing a mental health issue. Women are exposed to higher levels of sexual violence and have higher rates of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with sexual violence.

PTSD is a very common mental health disorder. When people think of PTSD, they often think of people exposed to combat violence. While this is one factor, women are twice as likely to experience PTSD as men.

PTSD in women can develop following domestic violence issues, sexual abuse, and other traumatic experiences. Women are also more likely to develop serious symptoms as a result of PTSD.

Eating Disorders: Eating disorders impact women much more than men. Eating disorders involve obsessive thoughts and behaviors that are associated with food, body weight, and appearance.

Eating disorders represent a significant mental health issue but can also occur in tandem with other conditions, including depression and anxiety disorders.

The majority of individuals who struggle with anorexia and bulimia are women. More than half of individuals who develop binge eating disorders are women as well. Eating disorders impact both women and girls. According to a study of Massachusetts middle school students, an estimated 6% of girls use disordered weight control behavior monthly, including vomiting and taking laxatives, to control their weight.

While there are no definitive causes, research has shown that genetic, behavioral, psychological, social, and cultural factors all contribute to the development of an eating disorder. Low self-esteem as well as feeling pressure to lose weight are often reported as factors in patients with eating disorders.

Suicide: Women are more likely to attempt suicide, even though men are more likely to die by suicide. Females who reported having a higher physical manifestation of symptoms were more likely to attempt suicide again after their first attempt. It's important to note that just because someone may not be successful in a suicide attempt does not mean that they will not continue to struggle with lifelong complications as a result.

Sociocultural Imbalances: The societal pressure and expectations that women cope with regularly can increase the chances of developing mental health issues. This includes society's greater valuing of women who are more physically attractive, empathetic and nurturing, and intelligent.

To counter, men are regarded to be of higher value if they are more honest, have professional or financial success, and exhibit ambition or strong leadership qualities.

Pressure caused by multiple societal roles and overworking has also been shown to account for poor mental health in women. Women are also more likely to be discriminated against as a consequence of their gender when compared to men. This could increase their chances of developing a mental health issue.

















