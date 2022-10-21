Outgoing DMP boss asks police to find out missing diaries

Outgoing Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Shafiqul Islam on Thursday directed the police to find out missing diaries of police stations with due importance.

He also asked DMP officials to be careful and stay alert about those trying to create unrest in the name political programmes.

"Everyone should be

careful so that militancy does not create any untoward incident in the country. Some people will try to create unrest in the name of political programmes in future. These situation must be dealt with carefully and everyone should stay alert about them," he said at the monthly meeting of DMP to review the crime situation in September at DMP headquarters .

He said, "In order to prevent militancy, we have to be more vigilant and increase the involvement of the people with the police. The participation of people with the police force must be ensured. Otherwise, militancy cannot be curebed."

He asked the police to perform their duties professionally.

the DMP commissioner awarded the best police officers to recognise their work in maintaining law and order and public safety in Dhaka city.