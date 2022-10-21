Video
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:04 PM
Home Front Page

Dengue: 896 more hospitalised

4 die in 24hrs

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Four more deaths from dengue confirmed in 24 hours till Thursday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 110.
During this period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka and another from Mymensingh division.
The dengue death toll in Dhaka division now stands at 66, in Mymensingh at two while it remained static in Chattogram division at 35, in Khulna at two and in Barishal division at five.
Of the new patients, 537 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 359 outside it.
A total of 3,174 dengue patients, including 2,159 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.    The Directorate has recorded 28,698 dengue cases and 25,414 recoveries so far this year.    -UNB


