Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:04 PM
Dengue outbreak may drop at end of this month: DGHS

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has expressed hope that the dengue outbreak may decrease at the end of October or the beginning of November.
Nazmul Islam, Director of the Disease Control Branch of the DGHS, came up with the remark at an event organized by the National Malaria Eradication and Aedes Transmitted Diseases (ATDS) Control Programme at a city hotel in the capital
on Thursday.
He also expressed hope that if there is no rain, the outbreak will reduce very quickly.
Dr Nazmul Islam said, "Due to climate change and lack of awareness dengue infection has increased this time. Death due to dengue is happing due to lack of timely medical treatment and negligence."
"The number of dengue patients in the hospital has increased. However, the hospital authorities have taken all necessary measures to treat the patients. If patients go to the doctor on time, the death of the dengue patient will be reduced a lot," he added.


