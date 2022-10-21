Video
Shahid's contract as envoy to US cancelled on his request  

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government on Thursday has cancelled the contractual appointment of M Shahidul Islam as
ambassador to the United States, effective from Sept 1.
In a notice , the Ministry of Public Administration on Thursday said the decision was taken after his appeal for repatriation to the government was granted.
Shahidul served as the Secretary General of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multicultural Technical and Economic Cooperation before joining as envoy to the US in January 2021, he also served as deputy chief of mission at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington. Meanwhile, the government chose Muhammad Imran, who was serving as the High Commissioner in India to succeed Shahidul, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 13.


