Ghorashal Plant Unit-5  resumes production

Power generation has been resumed from unit-5 of Ghorashal Power Station from Wednesday, which was badly damaged and remained out of order for two weeks following the national power grid failure on October 4.

"The Unit-5 of Ghorashal Power Station is in operation from Wednesday evening and now producing 170 MW of electricity," Shamim Hasan, Director, public relations of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said on Thursday.

Ghorashal Power Station's unit-5 went off along with other units following the national power grid failure. But except unit-5, almost all other units of the power station resumed operation the same day.

"Due to a major technical fault, our officials failed to re-start the power generation from unit-5 of Ghorashal. After huge repair, BPDB engineers managed to resume the unit's operation at the plant yesterday (October 19, 2022)," official said.

Since the grid failure, Dhaka city and adjoining areas are still experiencing frequent load shedding due to a huge gap between power supply and demand, BPDB data said.

BPDB data shows the country's power generation varies between 11,000 MW and 12,000 MW, following the national grid failure on October 4, 2022 - against a demand for about 14,000 MW.













