Cyclone brews over Bay

A low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which could intensify further and turn into a cyclonic storm, meteorologists warned.

On Thursday, the Met Office issued an alert to maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra over the weather system. Fishing boats and trawlers have also been advised against venturing deeper into the sea.

The low took shape over the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 9:30 am and it could concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, the Met Office said while urging seaports in the south to await further instructions.

In the event that a cyclone starts brewing, necessary measures will be taken in view of its distance from the coast.

The early indications are that a potential cyclone could hurtle towards the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal in India.

Bangladesh on alert as cyclone threat brews over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department said a cyclonic storm could start brewing over the west-central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. If a cyclone does form, it is expected to be named 'Sitrang', picked by Thailand.State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said that the government is alert to the threat of a possible cyclone. If a cyclone does materialise, the authorities will take appropriate measures to mitigate its impact, according to him.

"A low will turn into a depression, which will then take the form of a storm. It may also turn into a super cyclone like Amphan," he said.

"We are cautious. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department works jointly with the met offices of Japan and India [to stay on top of such phenomena]."

-bdnews24.com














