Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:04 PM
Home Front Page

JS body decides to shut down 19 non compliant tanneries at Savar

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 261
Staff Correspondent



The government has decided to completely shut down a total of 19 tanneries in Savar's tannery industrial city that have not applied for environmental clearance.
The decision was made in the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change held at Sangsad Bhavan on Thursday.
Apart from this, the committee also decided to renew the licence of 19 others institutions that have achieved compliance with the conditions given by the court.
The committee also decided to issue conditional licence for 6 months to 112 institutions, which applied for the licence to run their businesses.
The 19 establishments which have been closed for not applying for environmental clearance are M/s Nishat Tannery, Ibrahim Tannery, M/s City Leather, M/s Sobuj Corporation, M/s MA Leather, M/s Metro Tannery, M/s Moon Tannery, M/s Lien Enterprise, M/s International Tannery, Mumtaz Tannery,      Zindabad Tannery, M/s Golden Leather Industries, Zaman Tannery, M/s Sahi Tannery, Falu Leather Corporation, Hitech Leather, Ismail Leather, S&S Tannery, M/s Zaheer Tannery.
After the meeting, Parliamentary Committee President Saber Hossain Chowdhury told reporters that they have decided to close the 19 tanneries that have never applied for environmental clearance and conducting their businesses flouting the laws.
He said that the committee also decided to renew the licences of 19 other tanneries as they have fulfilled the conditions imposed by the court earlier and to issue conditional licences for 112 establishments for six months.
After the meeting, the Parliament Secretariat issued a press release that said the committee recommended the Ministry to be more vigilant in strengthening the penal system under existing laws to ensure the proper implementation of the existing law to prevent wildlife trafficking and to take necessary steps to end the transit system to prevent trafficking.
The parliamentary committee also sought all out support from concerned bodies to stop illegal sand mining in Cox's Bazar, especially to protect protected forest areas.
The parliamentary committee also decided to issue notices to those hotels, motels, resorts, etc, which have been built flouting rules and polluted the environment, asking them to take safety measures in order protect environment.
In the upcoming COP-27 conference, the committee decided to organize various side events at the Bangladesh pavilion to display and promote the activities implemented by the Bangladesh government to deal with the risks and harmful effects of climate change.
The meeting chaired by the Committee President Saber Hossain Chowdhury while its members Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Tanveer Shakil Joy, Zafar Alam and Khodeza Nasreen Akhter were also present in the meeting.


