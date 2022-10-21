DMP boss Shafiq goes on PRL from Oct 30

Video
No replacement announced

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Staff Correspondent

The government has granted Post Retirement Leave (PRL) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner M Shafiqul Islam from October 30 this year.
He will enjoy the PRL, which was suspended earlier for contractual service, till October 2023, according to a notification issued on Thursday by the Public Security Division (PSD) under the Home Ministry.
However, nobody was assigned as new DMP Commissioner till filing of this report on Thursday.
Additional Inspector General of Police (Additional IGP) Shafiqul Islam was serving as DMP Commissioner on a contractual job since last one year from October 30 in 2021. The government suspended his PRL period that time, so that he can serve the police for one year on contract.
On October 30 last year, he completed his service age of 59 years.
Besides, Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police (Additional DIG) Masudur Rahman of Police Headquarters has been transferred to Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda of Rajshahi as Additional DIG and Department of Police's Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Mohammad Ayub was transferred to Khagrachhari's Mahalchhari as Superintendent of Police (SP) of 6 Armed Police Battalion (APBn).
Meanwhile, two senior police officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were sent on retirement after completion of service age of 59 years. They are Additional Superintendent of Police (Additional SP) Shaheed Suhrawardy and Additional SP Md Ismail.


