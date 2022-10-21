Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Monthly food cost for family of 4 soars to Tk 22,421: CPD

FAO predicts global famine

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279
Staff Correspondent

A family of four in Dhaka has to spend at least  Tk9,059 a month on meals without fish and meat but it cost Tk22,421 with fish and meat in October.
Families in Dhaka are struggling to make two ends meet and many of them omitted fish and meat from their daily menu, the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD)'s Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said at a news  conference while briefing the media on 'Global Recession and How Bangladesh Would Overcome the Challenges before it,' at a news conference in the city on Thursday
According to CPD, in January 2019, it cost a family of four in Dhaka including food Tk17,530 which soared to Tk 22,421 by October
In October, the minimum expenditure for a family of four  excluding fish and meat increased to Tk9,059 from  Tk6,541 in January.
The CPD called for slashing import duty on essentials  and raising salaries in private sector to adjust with inflationary pressure on food.
It said that a five per cent increase in salaries would not be enough.
Along with salary increases Open Market Sales (OMS) of the government should be expanded together with cash assistance to poor and ultra poor groups.
The CDP suggested for slashing fuel prices and expanding     the tax net.
In her keynote paper, Fahmida Khatun said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicted that the world was headed to famine.
She said that the FAO had correctly made the prediction as climate change was disrupting crop  production.
She said that Bangladesh was facing dollar crisis, energy crisis, inflation, food crisis, Russia-Ukraine conflict crisis, covid and climate change crisis.
CPD research director Khandaker Golam Moazzem and research fellow Toufiqul Islam Khan were  present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outgoing DMP boss asks police to find out missing diaries
Dengue: 896 more hospitalised
Dengue outbreak may drop at end of this month: DGHS
Welcome no more: Rohingyas face backlash in BD
Shahid's contract as envoy to US cancelled on his request  
Ghorashal Plant Unit-5  resumes production
Cyclone brews over Bay
JS body decides to shut down 19 non compliant tanneries at Savar


Latest News
Woman commits suicide in Bogura
EU weighs Ukraine support as new refugee exodus beckons
Child drowns in Jhenidah
Woman killed in Panchagarh road accident
Dry weather likely in country
Woman commits suicide in Gazipur
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank
National Sanitation Month, Global Handwashing Day observed in Dinajpur
Worker at night, police during day!
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce
Most Read News
India imposes over Rs 1,300cr penalty on Google
Ukraine restricts electricity use after Russian strikes
UK interior minister Braverman quits
COVID linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths
Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan
No alternative to global intervention for Rohingya repatriation
Bomb blasts outside Myanmar prison kill eight, wound 18
UK Prime Minister resigns after 45-day in office
Bangladesh’s food security in the context of global crisis
Commoner’s power to arrest can control crime
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft