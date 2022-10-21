Russia to ensure optimum electricity generation



Alexei Likhachev, Director General of Russian state corporation Rosatom, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Thursday. PHOTO: PID

"Fresh nuclear fuel will come to Bangladesh in October next year for the RNPP," he said while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence

Ganabhaban.

The Rosatom DG told the Prime Minister that they want to celebrate the arrival of the fresh nuclear fuel in Bangladesh with participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General and concerned persons.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on security aspects of the nuclear power plant, the Press secretary said.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to Russia, particularly Rosatom DG for providing support and continuing full-swing construction during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also appreciated Russia for their assistance in the power and energy sector since Bangladesh became independent," quoting the Prime Minister, Ihsanul Karim said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Russian stakeholders may give emphasis on manpower development of RNPP so that Bangladeshi people could become capable in operating and maintaining the RNPP independently, he said.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of Russia in Dhaka Alexander Mantytskiy, among others, were present.

Rosatom DG Likhachev told the Prime Minister that Russia is interested to conduct research on nuclear science and technology in Bangladesh, he mentioned that Russia is training up the Bangladeshi people for the RNPP.

Russia is also providing assistance in building infrastructure for nuclear governance in Bangladesh, he added.

At the outset of the meeting, Likhachev briefed and explained the Bangladesh Prime Minister about the development and progress of the work of the RNPP.













