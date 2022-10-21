EC will issue voter cards if NID goes under Home Ministry: Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir on Thursday said, "Instead of National Identity Card (NID) new Voter Card will be issued to the voters."

Speaking with the journalists at Agargaon Election Commission (EC) Building he said, "National Identity Card (NID) and voter list are different. We conduct elections based on voter list, not NID. We will not face much problem if NID related services are shifted to the Home

Ministry."

Mentioning that, "EC will not hand over its voter server to any organization." he said, "We will issue voter card by using this server so that every voter can cast their vote."

"In the upcoming general election use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in 150 constituencies is still uncertain," he said and added, "If planning commission does not allot money within January to buy EVMs, we will use ballot papers in general elections."

All services relating to National Identity (NID) cards are set to be shifted from the Election Commission to the Home Ministry.

The government is going to give the job of issuing national identity (NID) cards to the Home Ministry, taking it away from the Election Commission which has been doing it since 2006.

The Prime Minister's Office has instructed the cabinet division to take necessary steps to shift NID-related services to the Security Services Division under the Home Ministry.












