Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:03 PM
Rohingya Repatriation China facilitators, not decision makers: FM

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that China is trying to help find a solution to Rohingya issue. They (China) are the facilitators, not the decision makers.
Momen said Myanmar's military government has conveyed that they would honour all the previous deals signed between Dhaka and Naypyidaw to commence Rohingya repatriation.  
Bangladesh Foreign Minister sat with Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming on Thursday to discuss about the Rohingya repatriation and other issues of concern between the nations.
"That's good news," he told reporters while disclosing the outcome of an hour-long meeting between the Foreign Minister and the Chinese envoy was held at the State Guesthouse Padma while the discussion was confined to only Rohingya issues.
The Foreign Minister said Dhaka wants to see a quick and sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis adding that Dhaka will continue keeping pressure on China to resolve the crisis.
 "Myanmar military authority informed Beijing that they are willing to take back the displaced Rohingyas after verification," Momen said.
Recently, Ambassador Jiming had indicated that they are      going to formally share the "feedback" with the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry based on what they talked with the Myanmar side.
China has been playing a mediator's role in last four years between Bangladesh and Myanmar to find out a durable solution of Rohingya crisis under a tripartite mechanism.
However, the Foreign Minister said, the Myanmar side did not mention any specific date for commencing the repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh.
Momen said China assured that Beijing would be continuing its efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis.
On November 23 in 2017, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation agreement, but not a single Rohingya went back to their land of origin in Rakhine State from Bangladesh so far.
"I am always a very optimistic person (in finding a solution of the Rohingya crisis)" Momen said.
Momen said he urged the Chinese envoy to convey Beijing to play a role so that the Rohingyas living on 'zero point' can be taken back to the Myanmar side.
The Foreign Minister said it is a good development that the situation along Bangladesh-Myanmar border has improved.
Since August 25 in 2017, Bangladesh has been hosting over 1.2 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and other rights groups dubbed as "genocide".
Myanmar, however, is yet to take back a single Rohingya while repatriation attempts failed twice due to trust deficit among the forcibly displaced people about their safety and security in Rakhine State.
The Foreign Minister said the Rohingya issue is a priority for Bangladesh. "We need a quick and sustainable resolution to the crisis."
Responding to a question, Momen said there has been no discussion on Teesta issue with the Chinese Ambassador. "I said this issue was never raised to me."
Momen said he conveyed to the Chinese Ambassador to play a role so that the Rohingyas living on zero point can be taken back inside the Myanmar side.
Responding to a question, he said, "I am always a very optimistic person."
He, however, said the situation along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border has improved which he sees as good news.
He said China has been working on Bangladesh and Myanmar to help to resolve the Rohingya issue through talks because both Bangladesh and Myanmar are China's friendly neighbours.  
Thus, he said, the Chinese side hopes Bangladesh and Myanmar could work in the same direction so that the repatriation could start at an early date.  
On October 17, Momen said Myanmar "should keep their promise" for the repatriation of the Rohingyas to "their place of origin in Rakhine State."  
Momen also criticised the countries which are doing "business as usual" with Myanmar though they talk about human rights issues.  
They made a commitment to create a condition for a safe and dignified return, but the saddest thing is that not a single Rohingya could return, he said.


