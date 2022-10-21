Strengthen friendly ties between BD, India: Home boss

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Thursday emphasized on the need to strengthen friendly ties and build confidence between Bangla-desh and India.

Inaugurating the audience gallery of BGB-BSF Joint Retreat Parade Ground at Banglabandha Zero Point in Panchagarh, he said that the joint retreats contributes to strengthening friendly relations.

National flags of the two countries are hoisted and lowered together by BGB

and the BSF.

The 18 Panchagarh Battalion of BGB and its BSF counterpart jointly hosted the event.

Mazharul Haque Prodhan,MP, from Panchgarh-1, BGB Director General DG Sakil Ahmed and BSF North Bengal Frontier Shiliguri's Inspector General Ajay Sing and local senior civil and police officers from the two sides attended the event.

Later, the Home Minister witnessed the parade by the two border guards and planted saplings.

Sweets were distributed among the guests.

According to the BGB, the 220-seater parade ground was constructed on 50 decimals of land at cost of about Tk1.99 crore for the BGB.









