Friday, 21 October, 2022, 4:03 PM
Home Miscellaneous

999: Police get call from ‘thief’ for help!

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BARISHAL, Oct 20: Usually people seek help from National Emergency Service 999 in order to get aid in an emergency state but what has happened in Barishal is quite opposite and unusual. A thief has called police seeking help.
Police on Thursday said they received a call from a thief to save himself from possible mob beating as he was stranded inside a shop in Barishal town after committing theft.
Yeasin Khan, 41, entered a shop in AR Khan Bazar area of Sadar upazila and got stuck inside the shop on Wednesday morning after sensing presence of people in the market, said Asaduzzaman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Metropolitan Bandar police station.
The man called 999 for help fearing that he might be beaten up by the locals if caught, the OC added.
When police asked him why he is not coming out of the shop, Yeasin told them that it took him a long time to pack the stolen goods and when he completed it is already morning and people started gathering in the market.
"In this condition, if Yeasin came out, he would be beaten up by the mob," said OC Asaduzzaman.
Shop owner Jhantu said he didn't sense that a thief entered his shop and packed goods in his bag.
Later, police arrested Yeasin from the spot after rescuing him from the shop, said the OC.    UNB



