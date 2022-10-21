Video
143 stranded in Libya flown home

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Some 143 stranded Bangladeshi migrants in Libya have returned home on Thursday morning after prolong efforts of the Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli and International Organisation for Migration (IOM).
The IOM has provided transport support to the Bangladesh embassy for flying the stranded migrants to Dhaka.
A chartered flight of Buraq Air (El-Buraq Air Transport Inc) left the Mitiga Airport of Libya at Wednesday night with the passengers and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 5:50am on Thursday.
According to the Expatriate Welfare Desk of Dhaka Airport, some sick and distressed migrants have also returned with the stranded migrants.
According to Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry officials, SM Shamim Uz Zaman, Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya, met the returnees at the Mitiga Airport to see them off.


