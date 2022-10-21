13 gold bars seized in Damurhuda

CHUADANGA, Oct 20: Border Guard Bangladesh in a drive seized 13 pieces of gold bars from Fulbaria frontier under Damurhuda upazila here on Thursday morning.

Shah Md Ishtiaq, director of 6- BGB battalion lieutenant colonel, said on information a team of the force chased a motorcycle in Fulbaria frontier area.

At one stage, the motorcyclist fled the scene leaving behind his motorcycle and shoes. While searching the shoes, the BGB men found the gold bars weighing 1.51 kgs. -BSS