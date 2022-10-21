Dinajpur municipal roads, drains in poor condition

DINAJPUR, Oct 20: The roads and drainage system of Dinajpur Municipality are in poor condition.

Most of the municipal roads are unusable and became the cause accidents.

The drainage system has deteriorated for which they overflow on the roads following little rains.

Dumped garbage has further clogged the drains.

Residents of the district town are obviously angry with the poor maintenance of the roads and the drains.

The 150 year old municipality was never so poorly run before, they said.

The municipal authorities developed the habit of ignoring people's complaints as well as newspaper reports.

Following intervention by Iqbalur Rahim, MP, Whip of Awawmi League Parliamentary Party, the municipal authorities began to take interests in solving the problems.









