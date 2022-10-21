Drug peddler held with 168 bottles of foreign liquor in Gulshan

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed to have arrested a drug peddler of an organised gang with 168 bottles of foreign liquor from the capital's Gulshan area on Wednesday night.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Nayon Hasan, 44, son of late Abudur Rashid of Sanmandhi village in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commandant of RAB-3, said, on information, they conducted a drive in the Gulshan area and arrested him, and also seized the foreign liquor from his possession.

Besides, a microbus used in drug peddling was also seized in this connection, he said.

"During primary interrogation, the arrestee confessed that he had long been involved in drug peddling. Several cases were filed against him at police stations in Narayanganj, Munishiganj and the capital," the Rab officer said.

A process is under way to file a case against him at the concerned police station, he added.












