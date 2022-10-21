20 fishermen held for violating Hilsha ban in Chandpur

CHANDPUR, Oct 20: A mobile court arrested 20 fishermen along with current nets, fishing boats and Hilsha for violating the government's ongoing 22-day ban on Hilsha fishing conducting separate drives in different points of Padma and Meghna rivers on Thursday.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandpur Naval Station Md. Kamruzzaman said a total of 20 fishermen were arrested with 103 kgs of mother Hilsha, eight fishing boats and 1.22 lakh meters of banned current nets during the drives in the river Padma and Meghna in the district. -BSS











