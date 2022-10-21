Bodies of 2 missing youths recovered from Chhoto Jamuna river

JOYPURHAT, Oct 20: The bodies of two youths were recovered from the Chhoto Jamuna river of Joypurhat on Thursday morning, some 20 hours after they went missing.

The deceased were identified as Sanjit Bashfor, 23, and Tonmoy Rajak, 17, both residents of the Rail Station Road area of Joypurhat town. Shanjit was a student of Open University while Tonmoy studied in Kashiabari High School of the town.

Fire service divers fished out the bodies from the river, 100 metres away from the Chak Shyam Ghat area, around 10am during a rescue drive, said Joypurhat Civil Defence and Fire Service Warehouse inspector Mohiuddin. -UNB











