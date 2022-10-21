Video
5 arrested with 24 gold bars in Hili

Published : Friday, 21 October, 2022 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, Oct 20: Customs intelligence officials have arrested five persons with 24 gold bars from the Immigration Check Post (ICP) area at Hili Land Port in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur.
 "Acting on a tip off, we arrested them with 24 gold bars weighing 2.40 kilograms from the ICP area at Hili Land Port on Wednesday afternoon," assistant revenue officer of Hili customs intelligence and investigation circle Shoaib Rahman told reporters.
 The estimated value of the gold bars is about Taka 1.68 crore.
 The arrested persons were identified as Manoranjan Das, Farhad Hossain, Jasim Uddin and Monirul Islam of different areas in Manikganj district and Matiar Rahman of Lokiharpara village in Sundarganj upazila of Gaibandha district.
 During initial interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that they had been involved in smuggling gold bars from Bangladesh into India regularly.    -BSS


