3 of Rohingya family attempt suicide near UNCHR office in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 20: Three members of a Rohingya refugee family attempted to end their lives in front of the local UNCHR in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday night over a family dispute and alleged harassment by terror group ARSA.

The three have been identified as Abul Osman, son of Ahsanul Hoque of shade No 40 in E block of Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of the district, his wife and mother.

The youth alleged that he was being harassed by his step-mother Sabera Khatun "who has links with NGOs and ARSA".

"As a registered refugee, I deserve security inside the camp. On the contrary, police have been harassing me and taking the side of my step-mother," he alleged.

"I am being deprived of obtaining all facilities as a refugee, besides the ARSA has constantly been threating to kill me," he said.

Abul said he went to the UNCHR office, seeking justice and security, and threatened to take his own life unless his demands were met.

Osman's mother Fatema Begum also made the same allegations and demanded justice.

Ikhtiyar Uddin Bayezid, liaison officer of the UNCH office in Cox's Bazar, said the Rohingya youth tried to commit suicide after coming out of the UNCH office following a meeting with officials.

Later, he, along with his family members, was sent back to the camp around 9:00pm, he added. -UNB













