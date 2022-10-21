Another man dies of burns from Gazipur fire, taking toll to 4

Another man has died of burn injuries after a covered van transporting gas cylinders caught fire at a Gazipur filling station.

The death toll from the incident now stands at four.

Sirajul Islam Tutul, 28, died at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at 7 am on Thursday.

Tutul had suffered burns on 40 percent of his body, Dr ASM Ayub Hossain, a resident physician at the institute said.

Another victim of the incident is still receiving treatment at the hospital. His condition is also critical.

Tutul was a native of Mymensingh's Kotwali.

Five people suffered burn injuries after a fire started on a vehicle carrying gas cylinders at a filling station in the Borobari area by the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the Gazipur Metropolitan Area on Oct 13. Three victims - Mithu Miah, Md Parvez and Al Amin - succumbed to their wounds at the hospital.

Anwarul Islam, 27, is still receiving treatment.

All of the injured were labourers working on the covered van, police said.

According to the fire service, a covered van belonging to Messrs Junaid Enterprise was carrying hundreds of empty gas cylinders and had stopped at the filling station for fuel. During refuelling, there was a sudden burst of noise and a fire broke out on the vehicle. -bdnews24.com















